IGNOU OPENMAT 2017: Last date to submit application form extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the submission of the entrance test application form for OPENMAT to August 21, 2017. The entrance exam will be held on September 24, 2017.

Admission to the management programmes of IGNOU is done through OPENMAT entrance test which is held twice a year. To appear in the OPENMAT, a candidate has to fill up an application form which is provided along with the student handbook and prospectus. They have to send it in the same envelope by registered/ speed post to reach the IGNOU Headquarters in New Delhi on or before the last date. No other document is required to be submitted along with this form.

“The programmes on offer for this session are: MBA, PG Diploma in Human Resource Management, PG Diploma in Financial Management, PG Diploma in Operations Management, PG Diploma in Marketing Management, PG Diploma in Financial Markets Practice,” said Prof. Madhu Tyagi, Director, School of Management Studies, IGNOU.

In case the application form is being filled online, the candidates have to send a demand draft (DD) of Rs 1050 drawn in favour of IGNOU, payable at New Delhi.

Exam pattern: The entrance test consists of questions on the following topics general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

