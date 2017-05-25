IGNOU likely to launch course on spiritualism from August

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is considering establishing a Swami Narayan Chair in its campus and launch alue education and spiritualism programmes by August 2017. Prof. Ravindra Kumar, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, announced this during a meeting with the representatives of the Swami Narayan sansthan recently, a press release from the university states.

“With this collaboration, all the centres of Swami Narayan in India and abroad shall be established as IGNOU study centres and exam centres for the programme,” Ravindra informed.

According to the press release, the course, titled as ‘Pracheen Bhartiya Sabhyata Aivam Sanskriti’, is at the final stages of approval. The inauguration for the course is likely to take place at the Akshardham Research Centre that is on the premises of the temple in Delhi.

The press release quotes one of the representatives from the spiritual group as saying:

“We look forward to teach today’s generation the rich culture and values of India. We aim to bring into their notice that education is not only studying engineering, medical, commerce, philosophy etc., but its connotations are wide. Around 60,000 students per year undergo our examination but with no certification. Around 22,000 students are associated with us from USA, England and Africa with all our curriculum online.”

“We are not a regular college, but still it has a curriculum and examination system,” he added.

