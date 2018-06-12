IGNOU launches Master of Arts in Development Studies; online admissions open for July Session

Master of Arts (Development Studies) is meant for development professionals across the sectors and for fresh graduates interested in pursuing career as a development professional, informed, Programme Coordinator, Prof. P. V. K. Sasidhar Master of Arts (Development Studies) is meant for development professionals across the sectors and for fresh graduates interested in pursuing career as a development professional, informed, Programme Coordinator, Prof. P. V. K. Sasidhar

IGNOU’s School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS) has launched Master of Arts (Development Studies) from July 2018 session. MADVS programme is meant for development professionals across the sectors and for fresh graduates interested in pursuing career as a development professional, informed, Programme Coordinator, Prof. P. V. K. Sasidhar. This two-year program can be pursued by any graduate having degree in any discipline.

Programme Objectives:

•To impart knowledge on various aspects of development studies. •To train qualified human resources in the professional area of development studies. •To develop professional skills in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development projects and programmes.

Who can take admission:

•Fresh graduates seeking career as development professionals. •Development functionaries like village, mandal, block, municipal & district development officials. •Civil servants of state & central Governments. •Employees of the development institutes, research organizations, NGOs & corporate social responsibility divisions.

Earlier, the University has also invited applications for the Diploma, PG Diploma, and Certificate courses of the University. The students can apply till June 30, 2018.

List of Diploma, PG Diploma, Certificate courses

Bachelor Preparatory Programme:

Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) (BPP is a non-formal channel to be eligible for BA\ B.Com\Bachelor in Social Work\ Bachelor in Tourism Studies of the university. It is the most popular programme amongst those students who aspire for higher education but are unable to leverage the opportunity).

PG Diplomas & Diplomas:

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Analytical Chemistry; Audio Programme Production; Criminal Justice; Disaster Management; Educational Management & Administration; Educational Technology; Environment and Sustainable Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Higher Education; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; International Business Operation; Journalism & Mass Communication; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Pre-Primary Education; Rural Development; School Leadership and Management; Translation; Urban Planning & Development; Applied Statistics; Social Work (Counselling), Sustainability Science; Counselling & Family Therapy; Adult Education; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women’s & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Human Resource Management, Financial Management; Operations Management; Marketing Management; Financial Markets Practice, Diploma in Aquaculture; BPO Finance & Accounting; Creative Writing in English; Early Childhood Care and Education; HIV and Family Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Para-legal Practice; Tourism Studies; Urdu; Women Empowerment & Development; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals,Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management

Certificate Programmes:

Advanced Certificate in Power Distribution Management; Information Security, PG Certificate in Adult Education; Cyber Law; Patent Practice; Bangla-Hindi Translation; Malayalam-Hindi Translation; Agriculture Policy; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Information & Assistive Technologies for the Instructors of Visually Impaired; Geoinformatics, Certificate in Visual Arts-Painting; Applied Arts; Performing Arts-Hindustani Music; Karnatak Music; Bharatanatyam; Theatre Arts; Arabic Language; Disaster Management; Environmental Studies; NGO Management; Business Skills; Teaching English; Functional English(basic level); Urdu Language; HIV & Family Education; Social Work & Criminal Justice System; Health Care Waste Management; Newborn & Infant Nursing; Home Based Health Care; Community Radio; Tourism Studies; Food & Nutrition; Nutrition & Child Care; Rural Development; Sericulture; Organic Farming; Water Harvesting & Management; Poultry Farming; Beekeeping; Human Rights; Consumer Protection; Co-operation, Cooperative Law & Business Laws; Anti Human Trafficking; International Humanitarian Law; Information Technology; Guidance; Laboratory Techniques; Value Education; Communication & IT Skills; Maternal & Child Health Nursing; Competency in Power Distribution; Energy Technology Management; French Language; Russian Language; Library & Information Sciences; Teaching of Primary School Mathematics; First Aid; Tribal Studies; Life & Thought of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar; Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development; Appreciation Course on Environment.

