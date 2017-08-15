IGNOU June term end exam 2017 results declared at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU campus IGNOU campus

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of the June-end term examinations on Monday for all courses 2017. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website – ignou.ac.in by following the steps written below.

IGNOU results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the home, click on the results tab

Step 3: A new page will open giving options for two links for the results.

Step 4: Click on any

Step 5: Enter 9 digit enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out if needed

IGNOU has also released the hall tickets for MPhil and PhD entrance examination.

Nearly 6 lakh students appeared for the term end exam across various centres. IGNOU has notified that in the case of pending results, the students need to check the results page shortly as pending results will follow soon. Also, they will update the grade card for the June exam soon.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest distance learning universities which has 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres which are in collaboration with schools, and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries.

