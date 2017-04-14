IGNOU hosts 30th convocation, launches 11 free online courses

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) hosted its 30th convocation at New Delhi on Thursday to confer degrees/diplomas/certificates to 2,38,000 students. Minister of State for Higher Education, HRD, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, announced the varsity’s foray in the digital education sphere and launched 11 free Massive Open Online Courses.

The Minister said, “IGNOU has now reached the free and digital education horizon, expanding the perimeter of the free and distance education system. The MHRD has given the channels of ‘Swayam’and ‘Swayamprabha’ to IGNOU so that it can bring a digital revolution in higher education.”

The university has introduced 11 MOOCs out of which two, Certificate course in Russian and Certificate course in e-learning, are already functional.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ravindra Kumar, said, “As many as 1,53,454 students took admission through this mode for the January 2017 cycle. Students are now allowed to edit the filled-in information before final submission to the University. With the shifting of the fee module to the last stage, the system has become more student-friendly.”

He also mentioned that IGNOU has signed a MoU with the Kendriya Vidyalas across the nation to conduct its term end examinations in these schools now.

