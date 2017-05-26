IGNOU hall tickets released for June term-end exams 2017, here’s how to download

IGNOU June term-end hall tickets 2017: The last date to submit the form was April 30. IGNOU June term-end hall tickets 2017: The last date to submit the form was April 30.

IGNOU June term-end hall tickets 2017: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the June-end term examinations of all courses 2017. Students who have filled the form and are appearing for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website.

The last date to submit the form was April 30 and the last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 1000 was May 15, 2017. Candidates had to pay an exam fee of Rs 120 to register for the exam.

The IGNOU site has slowed down at the moment due to traffic. Candidates who are not able to access their admit card should wait and check again after a while. This year, the university has launched 11 free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). It is also planning to launch a course on spiritualism by August 2017.

Read | IGNOU likely to launch course on spiritualism from August

Steps to download the IGNOU admit card for the term-end exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for IGNOU (ignou.ac.in).

– Click on the link for “Term End Exam Hall Ticket (Admit card) June 2017”.

– Enter your details in the field provided.

– Submit these details and download the admit card.

– Remember to take a print out of the hall ticket for further reference.

For more stories on IGNOU, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd