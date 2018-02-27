IGNOU hall ticket for M.Phil/Ph.D entrance exam released, download at ignou.ac.in

Total 4026 candidates will be appearing for the examination to fill 290 Ph D and 65 M Phil seats in 22 disciplines. Total 4026 candidates will be appearing for the examination to fill 290 Ph D and 65 M Phil seats in 22 disciplines.

IGNOU M Phil/Ph D hall ticket: The hall tickets for M Phil/Ph D entrance examination have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download the same from the official website – ignou.ac.in. The exam is slated to be conducted on March 4 from 10 am to 1 pm at 13 centres. Total 4026 candidates will be appearing for the examination to fill 290 Ph D and 65 M Phil seats in 22 disciplines.

IGNOU M Phil/Ph D hall ticket, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Alerts’, click on the link for hall tickets

Step 3: Click on ‘Hall tickets for entrance examination of M phil/Ph D 2018’

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your 9 digit control number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

List of examination centres: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Trivandrum and Patna.

The new session will begin from July. The maximum duration of the PhD and MPhil programmes are 5 years and 4 years respectively. IGNOU is considered as the largest open university system in the world. In 2010, UNESCO declared IGNOU as the largest institution of higher learning in the world.

