IGNOU admissions 2018: Registration date for over 150 courses extended to February 15

IGNOU admissions 2018: The registration date for over 150 various programmes has been extended. IGNOU admissions 2018: The registration date for over 150 various programmes has been extended.

IGNOU admissions: The last date for applying for admissions into 150 various programmes has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Those interested in applying can do so till February 15 at ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the deadline was January 31. As per an official statement issued by the university, the admission before or on the extended date would not invite any late payment of fee. The registration and payment of fee has to be done online only.

Aspirants without access to the internet have been advised by IGNOU to approach Common Service Centres (CSCs) for the registration process. The university’s tie-up with the ministry of electronics and information technology gave students access to the CSCs, which function as delivery points for social welfare schemes, health care and education services in rural areas to ensure social, financial and digital inclusion.

Aspirant won’t have to appear for an entrance test for programmes such as post graduate specialisation diplomas in human resource management (PGDHRM), financial management (PGDFM), operations management (PGDOM), marketing management (PGDMM) and financial markets practice (PGDFMP).

IGNOU has also invited applications from candidates for Ph D and M Phil programmes (regular mode). The new session will begin from July. The last date for submission of application is February 16. Interested candidates can submit the same at the official website – onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. The entrance test will be conducted on March 4.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd