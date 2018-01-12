IGNOU declares result of BEd entrance exam 2018, check at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU BEd entrance exam result: The exam was conducted on September 24, 2017 from 10 am to 12 pm. IGNOU BEd entrance exam result: The exam was conducted on September 24, 2017 from 10 am to 12 pm.

IGNOU BEd entrance exam result: The result of BEd entrance exam 2018 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – ignou.ac.in. The exam was conducted on September 24, 2017 from 10 am to 12 pm. Counselling for January 2018 programme session for qualified candidates will carried out at regional centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats. The selection process will be based on the merit list and after proper verification of the official documents related to eligibility.

IGNOU BEd entrance exam, steps to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Select ‘B.Ed Entrance Examination Result 2018’

Step 4: Enter your enrollment number in the provided field

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest distance learning universities which has 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres which are in collaboration with schools, and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd