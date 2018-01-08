IGNOU December 2017 exam: Term end result released at ignou.ac.in

Top News
IGNOU results 2017: All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website - ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU: The December term end examination result for various courses has been declared by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results on the official website – ignou.ac.in. The university has clearly mentioned that in case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled.

 

 IGNOU results 2017, steps to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab
Step 3: On the new page, on the left hand side of the page click on ‘Term end’
Step 4: Select ‘Early declaration of December 2017 exam result (new)’
Step 5: In the provided field, enter your nine digit enrollment number and click on submit
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Marks obtained by students in assignments will also be uploaded in some time.

