IGNOU December 2017 exam admit cards released, download hall tickets at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU admit card 2017: In case candidates are unable to download the hall ticket, they can contact the regional centre IGNOU admit card 2017: In case candidates are unable to download the hall ticket, they can contact the regional centre

IGNOU admit cards 2017: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the term end examinations at ignou.ac.in. The varsity will conduct the examination from December 1 and will conclude on December 23, 2017. The last date for submitting the examination form for December 2017 term-end examination is extended till October 31, 2017 (without late fees). Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps written below:

IGNOU admit cards 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit card for December 2017 exam’ link that is flashing towards the middle of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open giving options for the admit card

Step 4: Click on it

Step 5: Enter 9 digit enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out if needed

The candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by entering their name/date of birth and report to the examination centre. In case candidates are unable to download the hall ticket, they can contact the regional centre and obtain the information of examination centre allocated.

Read | IIT Bombay, IISc among top 10 BRICS universities

They need to bring a proof of submission of the entrance test application form along with recent passport size photograph.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd