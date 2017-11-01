IGNOU courses in the offing: Vedic studies, spiritualism, yoga

Outgoing Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kumar said IGNOU had revived its 24×7 channels — both audio and video — albeit with new names. Outgoing Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kumar said IGNOU had revived its 24×7 channels — both audio and video — albeit with new names.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will roll out certificate courses in Vedic Studies, Indian culture and yoga, outgoing Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kumar said Tuesday. Kumar, who retires Wednesday, also said IGNOU’s contribution to higher education “had not been properly assessed”.

“We entered into an MoU with Swaminarayan Sanstha to offer certificate programmes in Vedic Studies, spiritualism and Indian culture. These are six-month courses. The first reaction to our decision to offer these courses was that we were becoming an RSS-Hindu university. The fact is, Indian spiritualism has as much to take from non-Hindu sects as it has to take from Hindu sects. We are also aware that Indian culture is not a homogeneous entity and has various strands,” he said.

“We have also been assisted by S VYASA University of Bengaluru and we will offer yoga programmes, starting from certificate programmes to PhD in Yogic Studies. Our intention is to spread yoga education across the globe,” said Kumar.

He said IGNOU had revived its 24×7 channels — both audio and video — albeit with new names. He said the initiatives were taken by the university and the HRD Ministry did not “interfere” in its day-to-day operations.

“IGNOU is a phenomenal system that has contributed immensely to the higher education sector in India. Unfortunately, its role and contribution has not been properly assessed,” he said.

Kumar will be succeeded by the most senior professor among IGNOU directors, till MHRD appoints a new V-C. Professor S B Arora from the School of Health Sciences is likely to take over in the interim period, sources said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App