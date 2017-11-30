IGNOU BSc Nursing entrance exam 2017 results declared at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU 2017 results are available at ignou.ac.in IGNOU 2017 results are available at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the results of the entrance examination for B Sc Nursing (Post Basic) at ignou.ac.in. The exam was held on September 24, 2017 and the new session will start from January 2018 onwards.

As per a note published on the official website, “The counselling for admission to BSC Nursing Programme January 2018 session for qualified candidates will be done at respective regional centres based on region-wise merit list/ rank and availability of seats.”

IGNOU has informed that the successful candidates will have to pay Rs 18000 per year as fees for the Post Basic B.SC.(Nursing) Programme.

IGNOU results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the home, click on the results tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on any

Step 5: Enter your enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out if needed

Along with BSc, IGNOU conducted entrance exams for Management Programmes (Openmat-xlii), B Sc N (Pb) and B.Ed. programmes. IGNOU deputed regional observers in all the 122 examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd