IGNOU B Ed entrance exam 2017: Download admit card at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) entrance examination at ignou.ac.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2017 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Candidates can access their hall tickets from the official website by following the steps written below:

IGNOU admit cards 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Hall Tickets and Attendance Sheet for BEd and BSCN Entrance Examination 2018’ link that is flashing towards the middle of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open giving options for the admit card

Step 4: Click on it

Step 5: Enter 9 digit enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out if needed

The selection process will be based on the merit list and after proper verification of the official documents related to eligibility.

Last week, the Union Home Ministry has cancelled IGNOU registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA) as the varsity have reportedly failed to file their annual returns for the last five years.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest distance learning universities which has 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres which are in collaboration with schools, and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries.

