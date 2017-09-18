IGNOU exams 2017: 20000 aspirants to sit for MBA Openmat, B Ed, B Sc Nursing entrance tests

IGNOU campus IGNOU campus

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is conducting entrance examination for Management Programmes (Openmat-xlii), B.Sc.N (Pb) and B.Ed. programmes for the sessions starting from January, 2018. The exam will be held on September 24, 2017 and the admit cards are already released at ignou.ac.in. The schedule of the entrance test is as under:

· Openmat-xlii (10 am to 1 pm)

· B.Sc.Nursing (Post basic) (10 am to 12:30 pm)

· B.Ed. (10 am to 12 pm)

“The tests are being organised in 122 examination centres accommodating 28,108 candidates,” said NP Singh, Registrar, Student Evaluation Division, IGNOU.

The candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by entering their name/date of birth and report to the examination centre. In case candidates are unable to download the hall ticket, they can contact the regional centre and obtain the information of examination centre allocated. They need to bring a proof of submission of the entrance test application form along with recent passport size photograph.

In such case they have to submit an undertaking at the Examination Centre stating that in the event of information furnished by them found to be incorrect, their candidature will be cancelled. Candidates must report at the examination centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the test.

IGNOU has deputed regional observers in all the 122 examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test.

