IGNOU admissions 2018: Offline application submission date extended to February 28

IGNOU admissions 2018: The application submission date for admission into various programmes has been extended by the February 28 t hrough offline mode as ‘Special Case’. The application submission date for admission into various programmes has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). On submitting the proposal, the competent authority has approved the last date for submission of the admission forms by weavers community, who are participating in Hastkala Sahyog Shivir, as well as the forms submitted by the others tillhrough offline mode as ‘Special Case’.

Further, the university has extended the last date for all other programmes which may include all such left over cases.

Earlier, the last date for applying for admissions into 150 various programmes was extended till February 15 for online registration. Earlier, the deadline was January 31. The university’s tie-up with the ministry of electronics and information technology gave students access to the CSCs, which function as delivery points for social welfare schemes, health care and education services in rural areas to ensure social, financial and digital inclusion. IGNOU has also invited applications from candidates for Ph D and M Phil programmes (regular mode). The new session will begin from July.