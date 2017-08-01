IGNOU admissions 2017: Last date extended to apply for M Phil and Ph D programmes

IGNOU admission form. IGNOU admission form.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of admission for Ph.D. and M.Phil. programmes of the university to August 3, 2017. IGNOU invites applications for the following programmes:

M.Phil. in Chemistry and Geography, Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Chemistry, French, Gender and Development Studies, Geography, Geology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Fine Arts, Physics, Theatre Arts, Statistics and Women’s Studies.

For eligibility criteria and submission of online forms, interested candidates are requested to go through onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/entrancersunit/

The application fee will be accepted online via netbanking. The candidates can also pay via visa or master card. The entrance test will be conducted by the University on August 20, 2017 (Sunday) at the national level in selected examination centers across the country.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has also extended the last date to apply for July 2017 session for admission to masters, bachelor’s degree, diploma, and PG Diploma programmes, including the semester based programmes have been up to August 18, 2017.

