IGNOU admissions 2017: Applications open, apply for 173 online courses

IGNOU admissions 2017: The academic session begins in July for the academic year of 2017-18. IGNOU admissions 2017: The academic session begins in July for the academic year of 2017-18.

IGNOU admissions 2017: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online application process for 2017. Students who are interested in pursuing any of the 173 programmes offered by the university from the official website by June 30, 2017.

The academic session for the bachelors, masters and science stream courses in science, scocial science, humanities and management begins in July for the academic year of 2017-18.

“Performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training are some of the other disciplines available for interested students,” the university said in a notice.

Read | IGNOU hosts 30th convocation, launches 11 free online courses

Recently, the university launched 11 free online MOOC courses out of which two— a certificate course in Russian and a certificate course in e-learning— are already functional.

Steps to apply for IGNOU 2017:

– Go to the official website of IGNOU (ignou.ac.in).

– Click on the link for the admission portal.

– Register to the site and login.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Upload the documents required and select the course that you wish to pursue.

– Apply for the course and download the application form for further reference.

For more stories on IGNOU, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd