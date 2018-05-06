IGNOU admission opens for July-2018 session; last date for application June 30

The prospective candidates can apply for Diploma, PG Diploma and Certificate Programmes of the university. The prospective candidates can apply for Diploma, PG Diploma and Certificate Programmes of the university.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started admission for the July-2018 session. The last date for admission is June 30 2018. The admission process is available online and payment can also be made online. Details of the academic programmes for the July, 2018 session can be accessed from the link http://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/admission/ . The prospective candidates can apply for Diploma, PG Diploma and Certificate Programmes of the university. The programmes offered include;

Bachelor Preparatory Programme:

Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) (BPP is a non-formal channel to be eligible for BA\ B.Com\Bachelor in Social Work\ Bachelor in Tourism Studies of the university. It is the most popular programme amongst those students who aspire for higher education but are unable to leverage the opportunity).

PG Diplomas & Diplomas:

PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Analytical Chemistry; Audio Programme Production; Criminal Justice; Disaster Management; Educational Management & Administration; Educational Technology; Environment and Sustainable Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Higher Education; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; International Business Operation; Journalism & Mass Communication; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Pre-Primary Education; Rural Development; School Leadership and Management; Translation; Urban Planning & Development; Applied Statistics; Social Work (Counselling), Sustainability Science; Counselling & Family Therapy; Adult Education; Food Safety and Quality Management; Plantation Management; Book Publishing; Women’s & Gender Studies; Mental Health; Human Resource Management, Financial Management; Operations Management; Marketing Management; Financial Markets Practice, Diploma in Aquaculture; BPO Finance & Accounting; Creative Writing in English; Early Childhood Care and Education; HIV and Family Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Para-legal Practice; Tourism Studies; Urdu; Women Empowerment & Development; Value Added Products from Fruits and Vegetables; Dairy Technology; Meat Technology; Production of Value Added Products from Cereals,Pulses and Oilseeds; Fish Products Technology; Watershed Management; Retailing; Event Management

Certificate Programmes:

Advanced Certificate in Power Distribution Management; Information Security, PG Certificate in Adult Education; Cyber Law; Patent Practice; Bangla-Hindi Translation; Malayalam-Hindi Translation; Agriculture Policy; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Information & Assistive Technologies for the Instructors of Visually Impaired; Geoinformatics, Certificate in Visual Arts-Painting; Applied Arts; Performing Arts-Hindustani Music; Karnatak Music; Bharatanatyam; Theatre Arts; Arabic Language; Disaster Management; Environmental Studies; NGO Management; Business Skills; Teaching English; Functional English(basic level); Urdu Language; HIV & Family Education; Social Work & Criminal Justice System; Health Care Waste Management; Newborn & Infant Nursing; Home Based Health Care; Community Radio; Tourism Studies; Food & Nutrition; Nutrition & Child Care; Rural Development; Sericulture; Organic Farming; Water Harvesting & Management; Poultry Farming; Beekeeping; Human Rights; Consumer Protection; Co-operation, Cooperative Law & Business Laws; Anti Human Trafficking; International Humanitarian Law; Information Technology; Guidance; Laboratory Techniques; Value Education; Communication & IT Skills; Maternal & Child Health Nursing; Competency in Power Distribution; Energy Technology Management; French Language; Russian Language; Library & Information Sciences; Teaching of Primary School Mathematics; First Aid; Tribal Studies; Life & Thought of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar; Appreciation Course on Population and Sustainable Development; Appreciation Course on Environment.

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.

Applicants can also download the complete details of the above programmes from the IGNOU website.

