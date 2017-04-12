IGNOU to award degrees to 2 lakh students at 30th convocation

The event will be attended by Minister of State for Higher Education Mahendra Nath Pandey and over 2 lakh students will be awarded their degrees, diplomas and certificates. The event will be attended by Minister of State for Higher Education Mahendra Nath Pandey and over 2 lakh students will be awarded their degrees, diplomas and certificates.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is conducting its 30th Convocation at the Electronic Media Production Centre (EMPC), IGNOU campus in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The event will be attended by Minister of State for Higher Education Mahendra Nath Pandey as the “guest of honour” and over 2 lakh students will be awarded their degrees, diplomas and certificates.

The convocation will begin at 3 pm in which students from more than 200 courses will be presented with 120 PhDs, 10 MPhils and 66 gold medals. The University is also going to present five cash prices to meritorious students.

Read | IIM-Sambalpur holds first convocation

Indira Gandhi National Open University, the largest Open University in the world is conducting its 30th convocation on 13th April’2017. This year over 2 Lakh students will be awarded degrees/diplomas/certificates across 200 plus courses that the university offers. The convocation ceremony will be held at EMPC, University Campus, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi.

The University has also begun its admission process for the July 2017 session. Candidates who are interested can apply for the graduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and certificate courses can apply for the same from the official website. The registrations will be open until June 30.

For more stories on IGNOU convocation or admissions, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd