IGNOU launches Russian language certificate course, know how to apply

IGNOU admissions 2017: The programme will be bilingual (in Russian and English) and will contain audio visual components to aid in better learning. IGNOU admissions 2017: The programme will be bilingual (in Russian and English) and will contain audio visual components to aid in better learning.

IGNOU admissions 2017: The School of Foreign Languages (SOFL) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a certificate course for the Russian language as part of the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform. This comes as a part of the Human Resource Development Ministry’s Swayamprabha project.

The launch was marked by a seminar titled “70 Years of India-Russia Relations: The Way Forward”. The course material includes audio and visuals for the Russian Language certificate.

“The need of such programme which has the quality and capacity to reach the nook and corners of India is well timed and will definitely set an example in the field of foreign languages in India,” said Prof Gupta, Director, SOFL.

Read | IGNOU hosts 30th convocation, launches 11 free online courses

The admission process for the programme is open for the July, 2017 Session. It is a six-month programme, with an optional duration of two years. It has 16 credits and aims at providing beginners with the basics of the Russian language.

“The objective of the programme is to introduce learners to the basics of Russian grammar and phonetics so that they can read, write, listen and speak Russian in an accurate manner,” as the course is described on IGNOU’s official website. The programme will be bilingual (in Russian and English) and will contain audio visual components to aid in better learning.

Read | IGNOU to award degrees to 2 lakh students at 30th convocation

Eligibility:

– Students should be at least 18 years old.

– Students should have passed class 10 with a proficiency in English.

Fee: Rs 2,500

Last date to apply without late fee: June 30, 2017

Steps to apply for IGNOU Russian language certificate:

– Go to the official website for IGNOU (ignou.ac.in).

– Click on the link to the online admission portal.

– Click on “programmes available”.

– Enter “certificate” for the “programme type” and “CERTIFICATE IN RUSSIAN LANGUAGE” in “Select Programme for Enrollment”.

– Read the details, register and login to the site.

– Follow the instructions to apply online.

– Keep a copy of the application for further reference.

For more stories on IGNOU courses, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd