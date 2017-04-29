IGNOU exams 2017: Last date to fill form for June term-end, check here

IGNOU exams 2017: The exam fee is Rs 120. IGNOU exams 2017: The exam fee is Rs 120.

IGNOU exams 2017: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the last date to submit June 2017 term-end examination form is on Sunday April 30, 2017. Candidates who still have to submit the exam form can do so from the IGNOU official website.

Those who do not submit the form by April 30 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1000 to submit the same by May 15, 2017. The exam fee is Rs 120 with added amount in case of payment by credit or debit cards and for practical examinations.

The university has also requested candidates to submit the required assignments before submitting the form. The hall ticket will be available 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to submit the IGNOU June 2017 term-end exam form:

– Go to the official website for IGNOU (ignou.ac.in).

– Click on the alert that reads “On-line Term End Examination Form for June, 2017 Session, Last date 30th April, 2017 (without late fee)”.

– Read the instructions provided carefully before proceeding.

– Enter your programme code, enrollment number and mode of payment and “submit”.

– Keep a copy of the form for further reference.

