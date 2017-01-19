IDBI executive exam 2016: Results declared, check merit list

IDBI results 2016: The exam was held to fill 500 executive posts IDBI results 2016: The exam was held to fill 500 executive posts

IDBI results 2016: IDBI Bank Ltd has released the results of the recruitment exam for the post of executive. The exam was held on January 6, 2017. The candidates can check the results on the official website by following the procedure written below.

Earlier the bank had released a notification inviting eligible candidates to fill 500 posts.

Steps to apply for the IDBI executive exam results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the bank, idbi.com

Click on the “Careers” tab displayed on the top of the page

A new page will open. Here click on the “Results” link

A new page will open displaying selected candidates list as well as cut-off marks for the post of Executive (2016-17).

Check and take a print out

The successful candidates will be in the probation period of three years. After the complete their probation, they will be appointed as the assistant manager in the bank.

