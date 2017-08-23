ICWAI CMA June foundation, inter, final result 2017 released at icmai.in

ICWAI CMA June foundation, inter, final result 2017: Two portals have been opened for candidates to access the results. ICWAI CMA June foundation, inter, final result 2017: Two portals have been opened for candidates to access the results.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), formerly known as the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants (ICWAI), has declared the result for the foundation, intermediate and final certified management accounting (CMA) exams 2017. Candidates who have appeared for these papers can check their result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The institute had conducted the exams in the month of June this year and the results are now available for download. Two portals have been opened for candidates to access the results. These include examicmai.org and examicmai.in. Candidates can also visit the ICAI website (icmai.in) to check their scores.

Steps to download ICWAI CMA June foundation, inter, final result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the above mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the link for the foundation/intermediate/final results of June CMA exams.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

