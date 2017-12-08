ICSI offers 100% fee refund for meritorious and economically weaker students

Through this move, the ICSI is expecting to empower the meritorious students and economically weaker sections Through this move, the ICSI is expecting to empower the meritorious students and economically weaker sections

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a 100 per cent fees refund scheme for meritorious and economically weaker students. This relief is applicable for those students registering in ‘Company Secretaryship’ course for its Foundation and Executive programme in December.

The fee refund scheme will be open for all students registering in the course in December only and those who have attained 70 per cent marks in 10+2 examinations for Foundation Stage and if they attain 60 per cent in graduation for Executive Stage, the institute said in a statement.

For economically weaker students, marks requirement is 55 per cent in 10+2 examinations for foundation stage and 50 per cent in graduation for executive stage.

ICSI stated that, in its Golden Jubilee year, they want to encourage meritorious as well as economically weaker students who cannot afford higher education

The refund shall be through ICSI’s Students Education Fund Trust. “Through this upbeat move, the Institute is expecting to empower the meritorious students and economically weaker sections,” ICSI president Shyam Agrawal said.

