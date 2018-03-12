ICSI introduces new syllabus, here are the highlights

ICSI President along with central council member Mr Ashish ICSI President along with central council member Mr Ashish

Institute of company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced new syllabus for company secretary (CS) executive and professional programmes, effective from March 1, 2018. The new syllabus encompasses the innovative concepts of core, ancillary and hybrid subjects. The first examination under the new syllabus will be conducted in December 2018 and June 2019 respectively.

New syllabus

The new syllabus comprises of eight papers at the executive level and nine papers at professional, including one paper to be opted by the students out of eight elective papers. The option includes:

— Banking- Law & Practice

— Insurance- Law & Practice

— Intellectual Property Rights- Laws and Practices

— Forensic Audit

— Direct Tax Law & Practice

— Labour Laws & Practice

— Valuations & Business Modelling

— Insolvency- Law and Practice.

Subject titled, ‘Multidisciplinary Case Studies’ will be of significant academic value as it will assist phenomenally in developing the comprehension and analytical skills of the students in solving various critical issues which they may face in their professional career.

Syllabus highlights

1.) Metamorphosis from theoretical to practical approach

2.) Imbibing the innovative concept of core areas for company secretaries, ancillary to core – areas allied to core areas and hybrid – combination of core and allied areas

3.) Introduction of new subjects like — jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws; setting up of business entities and closure; financial and strategic management etc

4.) Elective subjects have been included in the new syllabus. Elective subjects focusing on banking, insurance, valuation, business modelling, insolvency, labour laws and forensic audit will go a long way in enhancing the professional opportunities for company secretaries

Division of subjects

Core subjects: The objective is to create expertise in the future governance professionals. The following have been given emphasis — Company Law, Securities Laws, Insolvency Law, FEMA and GST.

Ancillary subjects: The objective is to create working knowledge in order to provide support to the core areas. The following areas are covered under the Ancillary- accounts, finance, taxation, economic, business and commercial laws and business and financial management.

Hybrid subjects: The objective is to ensure integration of core and ancillary areas. The subjects will cover – setting up of business, governance, risk and compliance management, drafting, pleadings and appearances, secretarial audit and due diligence, restructuring and insolvency resolution, corporate funding, corporate disputes etc.

The results of CS examination for executive and professional programmes 2017 were released on February 25. The exams were conducted in December last year. The all India top position in professional programme was obtained by Twinkle Vijay Chandariya from Thane and in executive programme, the first position was secured by Deepak Jain from Hisar.

