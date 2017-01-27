ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam 2016: Results declared, check here

ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam 2016: VR Shashanghan Suresh from Tamil Nadu and Preeti Rajan Deshmukh from Maharashtra have tied in the third rank. ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam 2016: VR Shashanghan Suresh from Tamil Nadu and Preeti Rajan Deshmukh from Maharashtra have tied in the third rank.

ICSI CS Foundation Programme exam 2016: The results of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have been declared for the Company Secretaties (CS) Foundation Programme. The exam, which was held on December 3 and 4, 2016, was conducted across 114 cities and about 66.21 per cent of the candidates successfully cleared the paper.

The toppers include Deepak Jain from Haryana who secured the first rank. He is closely followed by Rashmeer Kaur Chhabra from Chhattisgarh at the second rank. VR Shashanghan Suresh from Tamil Nadu and Preeti Rajan Deshmukh from Maharashtra have tied in the third rank.

The examination will legitimize the candidates’ admission into the ICSI CS eight month foundation programme. The next computer-based test (CBT) for the programme will be conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2017. The exams will include questions on Business Environment, Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Ethics, Communication, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing.

Steps to check the results for the ICSI CS 2016 exam:

– Go to the official ICSI website (icsi.edu).

– Scroll down to the notifications and click on “Foundation Programme Exam Result December – 2016 Session”.

– Click on “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”.

– In the drop down menu, select “Foundation Programme Examination December 2016” and fill in the empty field with your roll number.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

