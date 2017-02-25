ICSI CS Executive exam 2016: Results declared, check details here

ICSI CS Executive exam 2016: A statement of marks sheet will be sent to the candidates’ registered address within 30 days of the results being declared on the official website. ICSI CS Executive exam 2016: A statement of marks sheet will be sent to the candidates’ registered address within 30 days of the results being declared on the official website.

The results for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) Executive programme exam have been declared. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the results can now log on to the official ICSI website to download the same.

Candidates who have cleared the the executive programme exam will have to compulsorily attend a 15 day academic programme. This has been introduced for all students who will be involved in modified training (including the exec programme) on or after April 1, 2014.

The ICSI has also released the CS Professional programmed results at 11 am on its official website. The Institute had earlier announced that the results for programmes will be released today (February 25, 2017). A statement of marks sheet will be sent to the candidates’ registered address within 30 days of the results being declared on the official website.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official ICSI website (icsi.edu).

– Click on the link ‘CS Executive and Professional exam result 2016’.

– In the new page that opens, select the examination that you wish to see the results for.

– Enter your roll number and click on “Submit”.

– The result will be displayed on the screen.

– Check your results, download a copy and take a printout of the same for further reference.

