ICSI CS December exams 2016: Results available for executive, professional programmes

ICSI CS December exams 2016: Sachin Goel, Ashwani Garg and Rishabh Jain were the toppers of the Executive programme while Suryansh Agarwal, Harsh Gupta and Eti Agarwal topped the exam for the Professional programme. ICSI CS December exams 2016: Sachin Goel, Ashwani Garg and Rishabh Jain were the toppers of the Executive programme while Suryansh Agarwal, Harsh Gupta and Eti Agarwal topped the exam for the Professional programme.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the Company Secretary (CS) examination for both the Executive programme and the Professional Programme. The examinations were conducted in December 2016 and candidates who had been waiting to hear how they fared in the papers can now do so from the official ICSI website.

The results are available on the official website along with the merit list of selected candidates and the names of the top three ranking students in each exam.

Read | ICSI CS December exam 2016: Results for Executive programme declared, check here

Sachin Goel, Ashwani Garg and Rishabh Jain were the toppers of the Executive programme while Suryansh Agarwal, Harsh Gupta and Eti Agarwal topped the exam for the Professional programme. There are 38 candidates who qualified in the the professional programme merit list and 33 candidates appered on the merit list for the executive programme.

Also read | ICSI CS December exam 2016: Results for professional programme declared, check here

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official ICSI website (icsi.edu).

– Click on the link to “CS Executive and Professional exam result 2016”.

– Click on “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”.

– Select the category for the results (either the executive programme or the professional programme).

– Click on submit to go to the results page.

– Go through your results, download a copy of the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on ICSI, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd