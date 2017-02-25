ICSI CS December exam 2016: Results for professional programme declared, check here

ICSI CS December exam 2016: The merit list contains the list of names of 38 candidates who have passed all papers of the professional programme in one sitting without being exempted from any paper. ICSI CS December exam 2016: The merit list contains the list of names of 38 candidates who have passed all papers of the professional programme in one sitting without being exempted from any paper.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results for the Company Secretary (CS) examination. The scores for the Professional Programme, the exam for which was conducted in the month of December 2016, are now available for download on the official ICSI website.

Candidates can also see the “All India Provisional Merit List” and the names of the top three rank holders. This year, Suryansh Agarwal scored the first rank, followed by Harsh Gupta and Eti Agarwal in the second and third ranks. The merit list contains the list of names of 38 candidates who have passed all papers of the professional programme in one sitting without being exempted from any paper.

The ICSI is also set to release the results for the Executive programme at 2 pm today (February 25, 2017). The institute announced that statement of marks and results will be sent to the candidates’ registered address once tje results are announced. Candidates may contact the institute (exam@icsi.edu) in case the mark sheet’s physical copy does not reach them within 30 days of the results being declared.

The Institute further notified that a “15 day academic programme” has been introduced to the institute and is compulsory for candidates who will receive modified training— those who registered for the executive programme on or after April 1, 2014. This is not applicable for students who have registered for the programme before that date.

Steps to download the score card:

– GO to the official ICSI website (icsi.edu).

– Click on the link ‘CS Executive and Professional exam result 2016’.

– A new page will open.

– Select the examination and enter your roll number.

– The result will be displayed.

– Check and take a printout

