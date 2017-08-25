ICSI CS professional and executive exam result 2017 declared at icsi.edu

ICSI result 2017: Candidates can view their rank and result at icsi.edu ICSI result 2017: Candidates can view their rank and result at icsi.edu

The result of ICSI Company Secretary professional and executive programme has been released at icsi.edu today on August 25. The computer-based examination was held in June. Bengaluru’s Ranjith Kumara Dasa Ramesh Babu has achieved AIR 1 while the second topper is Rishabh Raj Mehta. AIR 3 is secured by Aditi Nigam

In the ICSI executive programme, Puneeta Goyal of Delhi topped the executive programme of company secretaries while Prasanth Vemula and Ravi Krishnaiah malipeddi have registered second and their positions respectively

ICSI CS result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference

In the executive programme, the pass percentage is at 2.89 per cent in both modules of which 9.50 per cent passed module I and 9.98 per cent qualified module II.

Similarly, in the professional programme 2.99 per cent candidates passed in all modules. A total of 10.44 per cent passed module I, 17 per cent cleared module II and 17.90 per cent qualified module III.

