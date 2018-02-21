ICSI CS Foundation exam 2017 results declared, check score at icsi.edu

ICS CS foundation result 2017 will be available at icsi.edu ICS CS foundation result 2017 will be available at icsi.edu

ICSI CS result 2017: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination today. The results were out before scheduled time 11 am at icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam are required to check their respective results at the official website. ICSI conducted the computer-based exam in December 2017.

The institute will also release the subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement once the results is out. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

ICSI CS result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Check carefully

Step 5: If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Passing marks for CA Foundation course

A candidate will be declared to have passed the Foundation Programme examination if he/she has scored at one sitting a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate of all the subjects put together.

Provided that a candidate who has appeared in all the subjects for which he/she was enrolled and has obtained 60 per cent marks or above in any subject, but failed, shall be declared to have passed in the subsequent examination, if he/she obtains a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each remaining subject and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate of the remaining subjects at one sitting within the next three following examinations.

