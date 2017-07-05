ICSI CS Foundation programme result 2017 declared at icsi.edu

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website

The result of ICSI Company Secretary Foundation programme has been released at icsi.edu today on July 5. The computer-based examination was held on June 3 and 4, 2017. Tanya Kathuria and Mustafa Mufaddalbhai Sibatra have jointly shared the number one rank while rank 2 has been secured by Avneet Khattar. Again the third position is shared by Sumit Kumar and Meesha Ashish Kothari.

As per a notification on the official page, the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website. The e-Result-cum-marks statement of the Foundation Programme exam is also uploaded. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

ICSI CS result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the Foundation Programme. There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

