ICSI CS foundation exam 2017 results to be released on February 21 at icsi.edu

ICSI CS foundation result 2017: All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website — icsi.edu, once declared. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website — icsi.edu, once declared.

ICSI CS foundation result 2017: The result of Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on February 21 (Wednesday) at 11 am. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam are required to check their respective results at the official website — icsi.edu, once declared. The computer-based exam was held in December last year. Along with the result, subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement will also be published. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

ICSI CS foundation result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd