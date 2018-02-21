ICSI CS foundation result 2017 declared at icsi.edu, steps to check scores

ICSI CS foundation result 2017: The computer-based exam was held in December last year. The computer-based exam was held in December last year.

ICSI CS foundation result 2017: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of Company Secretaries (CS) foundation programme examination today, on February 21 (Wednesday). Candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — icsi.edu. The computer-based exam was held in December last year.

ICSI CS foundation result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

ICSI CA result is available now ICSI CA result is available now

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and have to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together for passing the foundation programme. The subject-wise break up of marks and marks statement will also be published soon. ICSI will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd