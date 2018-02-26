ICSI CS executive, professional exam 2017 results declared, meet the toppers

ICSI CS result: The exams were conducted in December last year and subject-wise break up of marks has also been released. The exams were conducted in December last year and subject-wise break up of marks has also been released.

ICSI CS result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of Company Secretaries examination for executive and professional programmes on February 25. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – icsi.edu. The exams were conducted in December last year. Subject-wise break up of marks has also been released. The all India top position in professional programme has been obtained by Twinkle Vijay Chandariya from Thane and in executive programme, the first position had been secured by Deepak Jain from Hisar.

ICSI CS December 2017 result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on ‘View result and download e-mark sheet’

Step 3: Select the examination name and in the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Top rank holders

Pass percentage of executive programme

Module I: 7.61 per cent

Module II: 10.25 per cent

Pass percentage of professional programme

Module I: 8.05 per cent

Module II: 19.39 per cent

Module III: 14.96 per cent

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd