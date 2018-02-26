ICSI CS executive, professional exam 2017 results declared, meet the toppers

ICSI CS result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of Company Secretaries examination for executive and professional programmes on February 25. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – icsi.edu. The exams were conducted in December last year. Subject-wise break up of marks has also been released. The all India top position in professional programme has been obtained by Twinkle Vijay Chandariya from Thane and in executive programme, the first position had been secured by Deepak Jain from Hisar.
ICSI CS December 2017 result, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website icsi.edu
Step 2: Click on ‘View result and download e-mark sheet’
Step 3: Select the examination name and in the provided field, enter your roll number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Top rank holders
Pass percentage of executive programme
Module I: 7.61 per cent
Module II: 10.25 per cent
Pass percentage of professional programme
Module I: 8.05 per cent
Module II: 19.39 per cent
Module III: 14.96 per cent
