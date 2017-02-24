ICSI CS December professional and executive exam 2016: Results to be declared on February 25

ICSI results 2016: The Institute will not provide a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme ICSI results 2016: The Institute will not provide a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme

ICSI results 2016: The results of CS professional programme and executive programme will be declared tomorrow, that is, February 25. Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare professional programme result at 11 am while for the executive programme, the time is 2 pm.

The ICSI conducted the executive and professional exam in December, 2016. ICSI will also release the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s official website — icsi.edu.

The result-cum-marks statement for professional programme examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement for professional programme is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidate(s) may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Steps to check ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam result 2016

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the link ‘CS Executive and Professional exam result 2016’

A new page will open

Select the examination and enter your roll number

The result will be displayed

Check and take a printout

Note: The Institute will not provide a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme.

Read | Professionals claim there’s too much work, but too little productivity: Study

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd