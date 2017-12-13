ICSI CS admit card for December 2017 exam released, download at icsi.edu

ICSI CS admit card has been released on icsi.edu ICSI CS admit card has been released on icsi.edu

ICSI CS admit card 2017: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation Programme, Executive and Professional Programme. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website — icsi.edu.

ICSI will conduct CS examination at 121 centres in India and Dubai. The exam will be held on December 29 and 30, 2017. The exam timing, centre details etc are provided on the admit card.

Apart from the admit card, candidates have to also carry their student identity card to the examination centre. In case, the hall ticket does not bear the photograph of the examinee, he/ she have to affix their photograph on the card and get it attested by a gazetted officer or a member of ICSI.

ICSI CS admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘announcement for students section’

Step 3: Click on the admit card link for the relevant programme

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 6: Enter your 17 digit registration number

Step 7: The admit card will be displayed

Step 8: Download and take a print out

Exam pattern: There will be 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) of 2 marks each in each paper and the candidates have 90 minutes to complete it. The question papers will be displayed both in English and Hindi language except for Business Management, Ethics and Communication paper for which questions will be displayed in English only.

