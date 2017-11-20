ICSE students learn about impact of social media

The talks included the effects of Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, online video games and the Blue Whale challenge. The talks included the effects of Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, online video games and the Blue Whale challenge.

Schools affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted a seminar on social media and its impact on everyday life. Over 250 students from 62 schools affiliated with Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) in Kolkata attended the workshop.

“Every school was represented by three students – from 9th, 10th and 11th standards – and a teacher at yesterday’s workshop and the response was very encouraging,” said Nabarun De, secretary of the Association of ICSE Schools in West Bengal.

During the event, counsellors and cyber experts explained the positive and negative sides of social media networking. The talks included the effects of Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, online video games and the Blue Whale challenge. De stated that smart phones are addictive and can result in a hindrance to education and extracurricular activities.

Noting that smart phones are an inevitable par of schoolchildren’s lives, Navneet Sharma, an attending teacher, said that the workshop is essential to sensitise students. De further stated that students will now interact with classmates and juniors to help spread the message.

