ICSE results: Yuvraj Singh tops Class X exams in Ludhiana with 97.9%

Yuvraj Singh of Sat Paul Mittal School topped in Ludhiana scoring 97.9 per cent marks in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE)Class X examinations, the result of which was declared Monday. The second position was bagged by Hassrat Kaur of the same school who scored 97.6 per cent. In Class XII, Muskaan Bakshi from Sat Paul School topped in Ludhiana with 98 per cent marks in the Humanities stream while Bhavya Sudhakar f the same school topped the non- medical stream with 96.5 per cent marks.

In the Commerce stream, Sanyam Arora from Sacred Heart Convent School Jamalpur topped in Ludhiana with 95.25 per cent marks. Vincy Trehan from Sacred Heart Convent School Jamalpur and Mehtab Kaur from Sat Paul Mittal School topped the medical stream scoring 94.5 per cent marks each.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App