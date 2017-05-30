Pune students make city proud

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

It was a proud moment for Pune when the results of ICSE (Std X) and ISC (Std XII) examinations were declared on Monday, as city student Muskan Abdulla Pathan, a student of Hutchings School, emerged as the all-India topper in Class X, scoring 99.4 percent. Pathan shared the honour with Bengaluru student Ashwin Rao, who scored the same marks.

For the third consecutive year, students from Hutchings School in Pune have found a place among the top scorers in the country. Last year, a student had been ranked third in the entire country. Incidentally, even this year, a Pune student has retained the third rank in the country; Pune student Raghav Singhal, from St Mary’s High School (Boys Section), scored 99 per cent.

Even as two city students made it to the list of national toppers, the results were encouraging for most students, as several schools recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. Among the 187 students from Hutchings School in ICSE, over 50 per cent students scored a distinction, with Khushi Karnani securing the second place with 98.9 per cent. In ISC exam, the highest-scoring student in the school’s science faculty was Shritan Varma Srivatsava, with 90.25 per cent. St Mary’s School Principal Sujata Mallick Kumar said all ICSE Class X students passed the exam. Among the 156 candidates from girl’s section, 112 secured above 90 per cent, while in the boy’s section, of the 43 boys who appeared in the exam, 37 got above 90 per cent.

In the girl’s section, Mrunmayee Rahul Nerlikar emerged as the topper, with 98.8 per cent, while Raghav Singhal was the topper among the boys with 99 per cent. All 76 students who appeared for the Class XII ISC exam cleared it, with 36 students scoring above 90 per cent in English and ‘best of 3’ subjects. Ishita Karna and Ananya Rane, with 97.3 per cent, emerged as school toppers in the science faculty while Aanvi Sanjay Patodia was the topper in the commerce faculty with 97.8 per cent.

All the 103 students from Pawar Public School, Hadapsar, who appeared for the Std X ICSE exam, cleared it, making it the sixth time the school has had a 100 per cent pass percentage. Rohini Choudhari emerged as the school topper with 98.5 per cent.

At Wisdom World School, Eeshaan Jain topped the school with 98.2 per cent, followed closely by Urvish Shet with 98 per cent. Of the 64 students, 49 secured 90 per cent and above. Vidya Pratishthan Magarpatta City Public School was another school with 100 per cent results. Of the 90 students who appeared for Class X exams, 45 students scored above 90 per cent and 35 students scored above 80 per cent. Disha Khanapurkar topped the school with 97.6 percent.

At Vidya Valley School, while all students who appeared for the ICSE Class X exam cleared it, 57 per cent students scored above 90 per cent, with Anuj Shah emerged as the school topper with 97 per cent marks. Raghav Navandar secured the second place with 96.4 per cent. All the three branches of Bishops School in the city — Undri, Camp and Kalyani Nagar — got 100 per cent results.

