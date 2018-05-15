ICSE Results 2018: Two Class X girls from Jalandhar school bag 2nd and 3rd rank in India

On Left: Total score: 99.2%, Jasmine Chahal (centre) with her parents | On Right: Total score: 99%, Abheya Arora (right) with her mother . (Express photo) On Left: Total score: 99.2%, Jasmine Chahal (centre) with her parents | On Right: Total score: 99%, Abheya Arora (right) with her mother . (Express photo)

In a rare feat, two girls from the same school have brought laurels to the city by scoring second and third All-India Rank (AIR) in the ICSE Class X examination, the results for which were declared on Monday. Both girls are classmates studying in the same section of St Joseph’s Convent School for girls.

Jasmine Chahal, who stood second and scored 99.2 per cent, is daughter of a policeman and a teacher. Her father, Karamvir Singh, is a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer and is currently posted as DSP (VB), Kapurthala while her mother, Gurpreet Chahal, teaches English at a government school in Model House, Jalandhar.

She scored cent percent marks in Social Studies, Mathematics and Computer Science, and got 98 each in Punjabi, English and Science. Talking to The Indian Express, she credited her teachers in addition to continued support from her parents behind her stellar performance. She said self-study and consistent approach helped her in gaining grasp over the subjects, while adding that she took tuition in Mathematics. She said she has joined 10+1 in Non-Medical stream.

Abheya, who scored 99 per cent and got third rank, is the daughter of Naveen Arora, who runs a financial institution’s loan franchise while her mother, Devika Arora, is a housewife. She scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics, Computer Science and Science, 99 in Social Studies, 96 in English and 95 in Punjabi.

She said her attentiveness in class and disciplined study was the key behind her performance. She said her parents have always been supportive in her studies. About her next goal in life, Abheya said she has joined 10+1 in Commerce stream and aspires to become either a Chartered Accountant or clear UPSC (Civil Services) exam.

