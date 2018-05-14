ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check results via online and sms

ICSE result 2018: The results of ICSE Class 10 examinations will be released shortly at cisce.org. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results from the official website, apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The council will release the results at 3 PM.

A total of 1,75,299 students from 2,106 schools had appeared for the Class 10th examination which was conducted in 57 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages, 9 foreign languages and one classical language. The examination was conducted from February 26 to March 28, 2018.

ICSE results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on Class 10 results

Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check via SMS

The candidates can check the results through SMS by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883.

ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check via app

Step 1: Visit google play store

Step 2: Download app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number

Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.

Last year, 98.53 percent students passed Class 10th. Kolkata Girl, Ananya Maity, had emerged as the Class 12th all India topper with 99.5 percent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the Class 10th exams with 99.4 percent each. In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls was 99.03 percent and that of the boys stood at 98.13 percent.

ICSE has been designed in a way to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986 (India), through the medium of English. Private students are not allowed to appear for this examination. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) board will release class 10 results on cisce.examresults.net and results.nic.in

