ICSE, ISC results to be out today

THE COUNCIL of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results on Monday at 3 pm. Individual schools will be able to compile their results by 5 pm. The results will be made available through the careers portal of the council, the official website and SMS.

In 2017, the results were announced towards the end of May. This year, around 1.8 lakh students appeared for ICSE across India whereas 81,000 students appeared for ISC. Around 2,000 students appeared for ICSE and 200 for ISC from the Tricity. In the Tricity, there are four ICSE and ISC schools in Chandigarh, three in Panchkula and two in Mohali.

Last year, the council made a provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the website http://www.cisce.org. In addition, the provision of applying for recheck by the head of the school through the ‘careers portal’ is also available. The online module for submitting the request for recheck this year will remain open from May 14 to May 21.

Students can access the results by logging into the council’s website, http://www.cisce.org or http://www.results.cisce.org. After logging onto the website, click on the link ‘Results 2018’; select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the course option; and enter unique ID, index number and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen. The details for viewing results are also available on the website.

For SMS, the candidate should type unique ID in the following way, in the ‘New Message’ box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) for ICSE. For receiving the ISC 2018 results, the candidate needs to enter unique ID in the following way in the ‘New Message’ box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID). Then send the message to 0924808288.

