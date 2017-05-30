ICSE, ISC results: City girls bag second position in country

Students of Lilavatibai Poddar Senior Secondary School in Santacruz West celebrate. Amit Chakravarty Students of Lilavatibai Poddar Senior Secondary School in Santacruz West celebrate. Amit Chakravarty

TWO CITY students have secured the second all-India rank in both Class X and XII exams of the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Farzan Bharucha from Green Lawns High School, Worli, scored 99.2 per cent and became the second all-India topper of the ICSE exam. Rishika Dhariwal, a Humanities student of Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, secured the second spot in the ISC exam by scoring 99.25 percent. Last year, the first and second positions in Class XII exams had been bagged by Mumbai student. This year, only two city students have made it to the all-India merit list.

In terms of performance, more students have passed in the state than the national average, keeping with last year’s trend. While only 96.47 per cent students passed in the Class XII exam across the country, in Maharashtra, the pass percentage is 98.71, similar to last year’s performance. In 2016, 98.4 percent of students who appeared for Class XII exams in Maharashtra had passed.

This year, almost all of the 17,064 candidates who took the Class X exam in the state passed. The pass percentage is 99.81 per cent. Among the top 11 performers in Class XII exams in the state, seven were girls and six were from Jamnabai Narsee School. Two of them were from the Cathedral and John Connon School. “This year, too, students have given a good performance. Students seem more focussed towards academics these days,” said Ranjini Krishnaswamy, principal of Billabong High International School, Thane.

‘Humanities is undervalued’

For Rishika Dhariwal, who secured 99.25 per cent in Class XII, taking up a course in Humanities was a life-changing decision. “Before I took up the stream two years ago, I could find very little information about the subjects. Today, I am glad I took the stream as it has broadened my outlook towards society,” said Dhariwal, who wishes to pursue Psychology from Delhi University. “My aim is to help people shed the stigma around mental health issues,” said the 18-year-old.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App