ICSE ISC results 2018: The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org on May 14 at 3 pm ICSE ISC results 2018: The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org on May 14 at 3 pm

ICSE ISC results 2018: The results of Class 10 (ICSE), Class 12 (ISC) examinations will be declared on May 14. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, cisce.org. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon. The candidates can avail the results through SMS also. They have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

This year, the CISCE has reduced the pass percentage. Now, a student will require 33 instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams and 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams. “Among many recommendations made by the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all boards in the country should have the same pass marks criteria,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE in an official communicated to all heads of affiliated schools in November. The ICSE examinations were held between February 26 and March 28, and ISC examinations between February 7 and April 2, 2018.

ICSE ISC results 2018: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org on May 14 at 3 pm.

Last year, 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed class X. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the Class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao have jointly topped the class X exams with 99.4 per cent each.

In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls are 99.03 per cent and that of the boys stands at 98.13 per cent. A total of 1,75,299 students from 2,106 schools had appeared for the class X examination which was conducted in 57 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages, 9 foreign languages and one classical language. The second rank in class X exams has been jointly shared by Mumbai’s Farzan Hoshi Bharucha and Pargana’s Debasree Pal with 99.2 per cent, while the third rank was bagged by Kerala’s Meenakshi S and Pune’s Raghav Singhal with 99 per cent marks.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd