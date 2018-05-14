Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
  • ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: CISCE to release results at 3 pm at cisce.org
ICSE, ISC 10th and 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: CISCE to release results at 3 pm at cisce.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 14, 2018 2:35:38 pm
This year, the CISCE has reduced the pass percentage. Now, a student will require 33 instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams and 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams. “Among many recommendations made by the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all boards in the country should have the same pass marks criteria,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE in an official communicated to all heads of affiliated schools in November. The ICSE examinations were held between February 26 and March 28, and ISC examinations between February 7 and April 2, 2018.

Last year, 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed class X. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the Class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao have jointly topped the class X exams with 99.4 per cent each.

ICSE ISC results 2018: Here are the Live Updates, results to be available at cisce.org

    14:35 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ISC results 2017: Pass percentage of major subjects

    English- 99.50%; Bengali- 99.84%; Hindi- 99.51%; Economics- 90.15%; Commerce- 95.52%; Accounts- 92.30%; Mathematics- 90.67%; Physics- 96.69%; Chemistry- 98.51%; Biology- 98.14%; Computer Science- 99.64%

    14:19 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ICSE examination: Pass percentage of major subjects in 2017

    English-99.82%, Bengali-99.80%, Hindi 99.93%, History, Civics & Geography-98.84%, Mathematics-95.63%, Science-98.66%,Commercial Studies-97.87%, Economics-94.09%; Physical Education-99.97%; Computer Applications-99.99%; Economic Applications-99.97%, Commercial Applications-99.96%. 

    14:17 (IST) 14 May 2018
    14:10 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ICSE ISC results 2017, a report

    Last year, 98.53 percent students passed Class 10th. Kolkata Girl, Ananya Maity, had emerged as the Class 12th all India topper with 99.5 percent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the Class 10th exams with 99.4 percent each. In the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls was 99.03 percent and that of the boys stood at 98.13 percent.

    14:03 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ICSE 10th result 2018: How to check via app 

    Step 1: Visit google play store

    Step 2: Download app as per rating

    Step 3: Pre-register with your registration number or roll number

    Step 4: You will get an alert soon the declaration of results.

    13:58 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ISC results 2018: How to check via SMS

    The candidates can check the results through SMS by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883.

    13:55 (IST) 14 May 2018
    13:44 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ISC results 2018: How to check

    Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org

    Step 2: Click on the result link

    Step 3: Click on Class 12 results

    Step 4: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

    Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    13:32 (IST) 14 May 2018
    ICSE ISC results 2018: When and where to check

    The students can check the results through the official website, cisce.org. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The candidates can check the results through SMS, by sending their seven-digit unique ID code to 09248082883

    The results will be available at cisce.org. Apart from it, the results will be available via SMS, the students have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883. Last year, 96.47 per cent students cleared the Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students passed class X. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity has emerged as the Class 12 all India topper with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao have jointly topped the class X exams with 99.4 per cent each.

