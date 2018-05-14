ICSE, ISC results 2018 declared: 64 students get more than 99 per cent

While 49 students got more than 99 per cent in the Class 12 exam, 15 students scored more than 99 per cent in the Class 10 exam. While 49 students got more than 99 per cent in the Class 12 exam, 15 students scored more than 99 per cent in the Class 10 exam.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today declared results for the Class 12 and Class 10 exams with girls once again bettering boys in overall scores and 64 students getting more than 99 per cent. While 49 students got more than 99 per cent in the Class 12 exam, 15 students scored more than 99 per cent in the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, the top score was 99.5 per cent, bagged by seven students from across the country. The second position of 99.25 per cent was shared by 17 students. The third highest score was 99 per cent, bagged by 25 people.

Mumbai boy Swayam Das emerged the Class 10 all India topper with 99.4 per cent. Jalandhar’s Jasmin Kaur Chahal and Mumbai’s Anokhi Amit Mehta jointly bagged the second position with 99.2 per cent each. The third position was shared by 12 students who scored 99 per cent each. “Class 12 saw a pass percentage of 96.21 recording a slight dip from last year’s 96.47 per cent, while 98.51 per cent students passed Class 10,” said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.

A total of 1,83,387 students from 2,161 schools had appeared for the Class 10 examination, which was conducted in 61 written subjects. Of these, 22 were Indian languages, 10 foreign languages and one classical language.

In Class 12, 80,880 students from 1,034 schools appeared for the exam, which was conducted in 48 written subjects. Of these, 14 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages. “In both the classes girls have outperformed boys,” Arathoon told reporters.

In Class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 97.63 per cent while that of boys is 94.96 per cent. Similarly, in the Class 10 examination, the pass percentage of girls is 98.95 per cent while that of boys is 98.15 per cent.

In terms of regions, the southern region recorded the highest pass percentage in Class 12 at 98.38 per cent. The southern (99.69 per cent) and western regions (99.67 per cent) have the highest pass percentage in Class 10. Schools abroad have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage in Class 10 and 99.36 per cent in Class 12.

Candidates can see their results by selecting their course code (ICSE or ISC), entering their unique ID and the Captcha and then clicking on the “show result” button. A printout of the result can also be taken. Students can also get their results through SMS. Students should send ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ followed by the seven digit unique ID to 09248082883. Schools can access the results by logging into the career portal and using the principal’s log in and password.

