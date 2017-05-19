ICSE, ISC students to access digital locker facility to store, share documents, certificates

Students will be required to create an account with DigiLocker at its official website (digilocker.gov.in). Students will be required to create an account with DigiLocker at its official website (digilocker.gov.in).

The Department of Electronics and Information Technology has extended its DigiLocker facility to allow students of the class 10 and 12 students of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to store and share their documents in a govenrment owned public cloud storage space.

Now Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 and Indian School Ceritificate (ISC) class 12 students can directly share their documents, files and certificates with various stakeholders “as and when required” from the storage space which is linked to their Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar number).

“The service is free, secure and user friendly,” CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said in a notice. CISCE signed digital copies of the Statement of Marks and the Pass Certificates will also be made available this year for ISC students in addition to the hard copies of these documents.

Students will be required to create an account with DigiLocker at its official website (digilocker.gov.in). Once the account has been created and the student has logged on, instruction will be provided on how to access the documents that have been stored.

