ICSE, ISC Boards 2018: CISCE reduces passing marks, new criteria introduced

CISCE board exams 2018: From this academic session onwards, a student will require 33 instead of 35 per cent for passing ICSE exams and 35 instead of 40 per cent for ISC exams. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to lower the pass marks for both class 10, 12 board examinations, a top official said.

CISCE secretary and chief executive Gerry Arathoon issued a circular stating, “Kindly note that the change in the pass marks for the ICSE and ISC examinations will be effective from the examination year 2018 onwards and not 2019”. The general secretary of the Association of Heads of ICSE Schools (West Bengal) Nabarun Dey said the notice has been sent to all affiliated schools in the state.

On Wednesday, the examination schedule for the class 10 and class 12 exams was also released. The ICSE examinations will begin on February 26 and end on March 28. The ISC examination will commence on February 7 and end on April 2. The official website also notified that the exam dates are subject to changes depending on the Assembly poll schedule in some states.

The board will give 15 minutes time prior to the exam for reading the question paper.

